Skill India Mission trained, upskilled 1.4 cr youth: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) As many as 1.4 crore youth were trained and upskilled under the Skill India Mission, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget on Thursday.

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.

Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country.

She also said there is a macro-economic stability and the country's economy is doing well.

The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP, governance, development and performance, she added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)