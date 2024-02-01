Govt to withdraw disputed direct tax demand of up to Rs 25,000 till FY10; Rs 10,000 for FY11-15: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has proposed to withdraw old disputed direct tax demands of up to Rs 25,000 till FY10 and Rs 10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman said the withdrawal of tax demand will benefit one crore taxpayers.

The focus of the government has been to improve services for taxpayers, she added.

Sitharaman also said the government will set up a high-level committee to consider challenges posed by the fast-growing population.

The government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer, she added. PTI

