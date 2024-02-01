FM unveils financial aid for biomass-to-compressed biogas conversion, introduces phased mandatory blending

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced financial assistance for converting biomass into Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) and phased mandatory blending of CBG with natural gas to be used as fuel for vehicles and domestic supplies.

The objective of the scheme will be to support the transition towards energy security.

"Phased mandatory blending of CBG in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for domestic purposes will be mandated," Sitharaman said in her interim Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

She further said financial assistance will be provided for procurement of biomass aggregation machinery to support collection.

She told the House that for promoting green growth, a new scheme of bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry will be launched.

This will provide environment-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable polymers, bio-plastics, bio-pharmaceuticals, and bio-agri-inputs, she said.

This scheme will also help transform today's consumptive manufacturing paradigm to the one based on regenerative principles, she said.

India Biogas Association Chairman Gaurav Kedia told PTI, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (Thursday) presented financial assistance for machinery for the procurement of biomass schemes during Union Budget 2024, which will support the use of biomass to covert into CBG as part of the government's commitment to a greener future." The focus on promoting innovative research toward a greener future will help create a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future to ensure Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

The government's commitment to Viksit Bharat will also take shape with the Jai Anusandhan tagline. PTI

