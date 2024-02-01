The Federal
Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Thursday, February 1. PTI

Budget 2024 | FM: Viability gap funding to be provided for 1 GW offshore wind energy

Agencies
1 Feb 2024 8:22 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-01 08:22:16.0)

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government will provide viability gap funding for 1 GW offshore wind energy.

The country has a target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

She said the viability gap funding will also be provided for harnessing offshore wind energy capacity of 1 GW for achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

She added that the government is ready to assist states in faster development of aspirational districts and blocks.

Spiritual tourism has tremendous opportunities for growth, Sitharaman said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
