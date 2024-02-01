The Federal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Thursday, February 1. PTI

Budget 2024 |Capital spending for FY25 raised 11% to Rs 11.11 lakh cr: FM

Agencies
1 Feb 2024 8:24 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-01 08:24:36.0)

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The country's capital spending for 2024-25 has been raised 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, or 3.4 per cent of GDP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

She said the tripling of capex in the last four years has resulted in a multiplier effect on economic growth and employment generation.

The minister said the Indian air carriers have placed orders for 1,000 new aircrafts. PTI

