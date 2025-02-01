Non-BJP, non-poll-going Tamil Nadu bags meaty projects in Budget 2025

One of the surprise big beneficiaries of the Union Budget 2025 was Tamil Nadu. Despite the BJP’s humiliating losses in the state in the Lok Sabha elections last year, and the assembly elections more than a year away, the DMK-ruled state bagged a few favourable projects.

Unlike the previous Budgets, this one included several key references to Tamil Nadu, starting with the Tirukkural, an ancient text of wisdom on the ethics and morality of commoners). But it did not end with rhetoric.

With a marked focus on infrastructure projects, industrial development, urban sustainability, and employment generation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on Saturday (February 1), announced a couple of major projects for the state, including initiatives in the Global Capability Centres (GCC) sector and the non-leather footwear industry.

Tamil Nadu’s footwear push

In recent years, Tamil Nadu has actively attracted major footwear manufacturers, developed rural industrial clusters, and created employment opportunities, particularly for women. In 2022, the state government introduced a dedicated policy for footwear and leather products to support both large-scale manufacturers and small enterprises, fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for growth.

These initiatives have drawn significant foreign investments into Tamil Nadu, too. One of the key highlights is the collaboration between Nike and the Taiwan-based Feng Tay Group for leather goods’ production in Tamil Nadu. The state government has identified locations in Madurai and Sivagangai districts for setting up footwear manufacturing units.

Top investment destination

Additionally, Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, is working closely with Taiwanese investors to enhance partnerships in the footwear sector. The agency has also established ties with Nike’s key contract manufacturers, including Pou Chen, Hong Fu, Taekwang, and Chang Shin.

The Economic Survey, too, recognized Tamil Nadu as a top investment destination, citing its investor-friendly policies, which include capital subsidies, wage incentives, and land price subsidies.

“'To enhance the productivity, quality and competitiveness of India’s footwear and leather sectors, a focused product scheme will be implemented that will facilitate employment for 2.2 million people, generate turnover of Rs 4 trillion, with exports over Rs 1.1 trillion in the leather and footwear sector,” the minister said in the Budget speech.

Moreover, she proposed to fully exempt Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on wet blue leather. Within minutes of her speech, shares of footwear companies rose in trade.