'Nothing for middle class in the Budget': Opposition MPs taunt FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Budget 2025 has nothing to offer to the common people and the middle class, and the government has brought the document with upcoming Bihar elections in mind, Opposition leaders on Saturday said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee said there was nothing for West Bengal in the Budget.

"There is nothing for common people in the Budget. They have presented the Budget with the upcoming Bihar elections in mind. Last time as well, all announcements were for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Andhra Pradesh elections are over, Bihar polls are upcoming, so the state is in focus," Banerjee told reporters in the Parliament complex.

"As far as West Bengal is concerned, it has not got anything in the last ten years, nor was there anything today. This is unfortunate," he said.

"I will have to read the budget carefully, there has been a lot of confusion with the way the budget was presented. She (Nirmala Sitharaman) said there are going to be different rebates for different salary slabs. There is nothing for the middle class," he said.

DMK Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran called the Budget a "big letdown" for the country.

"It is a big letdown for the country, especially for the middle class. The Finance Minister claims she is giving tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, but the very next line was there is 10 per cent tax slab for Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh income," he said.

"Since Bihar elections are coming there are a lot of announcements for Bihar, again fooling the people of Bihar," he added. PTI

