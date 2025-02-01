Budget: What's the story behind Sitharaman's Madhubani art saree?

For the past eight years, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree on Budget Day has grabbed eyeballs and is discussed as much as the income tax cuts. Every year, the saree she wears to Parliament on this special day gets discussed and analysed.

What’s more, each year, on her part, Sitharaman doesn’t fail to disappoint as she appears clutching her desi 'bahi- khata' pouch containing her digital tablet, wearing distinctive, eye-catching sarees from different regions of India. She has worn tussar silk with kantha work from eastern part of India, Pochampally silk saree and simple Mangalgiri sarees from Andhra.

This year, it is a saree celebrating Madhubani art from Bihar. Her stunning, elegant cream-coloured saree with a gold border stood out with its intricate Madhubani art on the borders. Besides celebrating Bihar’s rich cultural heritage, the saree also has a story attached to it. Also read: Budget | FM retains firm hold on fiscal discipline; ball now in RBI's court?



