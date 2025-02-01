Three major demands of farmers remain unresolved in Budget 2025-26

The Union Budget is out but the three major demands of farmer groups that came up during consultations with the ministries of finance and agriculture remain unrealised, disappointing the farming community.

Among the key demands were streamlining the process of calculating the minimum support price (MSP) and increasing the MSP.

The farmers also wanted goods and service tax (GST) axed from agriculture machinery, equipment, fertilisers and pesticides. None of these were announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Unhappy BKS

Even the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), feels some more steps should have been taken by the government even as it welcomed some of the announcements.

“The BKS made three major demands…The government has agreed to hike the loan amount under the Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. We wanted an increase in the money given under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi but the government has not made any such announcement in the budget,” BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra told The Federal.

“Another demand was removing GST from agricultural machinery, equipment and other products to reduce the cost of production but no such step has been announced,” Mishra added.