After LS jolt, BJP focus back on core voters ahead of Delhi, Bihar polls
To please the core voter base of the BJP — the middle class and women — the Union government has targeted them along with the poor and youth
The impact of the Lok Sabha election results, when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win a majority on its own for the first time in a decade, was visible in the first annual Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third term.
In a carefully worded Budget, the BJP-NDA combine has renewed its focus on the garib (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmers) and nari (women), or the GYAN, as described by the Union government, which essentially indicates a sense of acceptance by the BJP that the policy of “business as usual” may not give political dividends to the party and the ruling alliance.
In a move that will definitely help the BJP reach out to the middle class, a core voter base of the party, the Union government has increased the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh.
‘Business as usual’ no longer
“If we look at the Union Budget, it is a creatively worded document that essentially admits that the government cannot continue with its policy of business as usual anymore. The rebate in income tax given to the middle class will definitely help the BJP and its NDA partners consolidate its position among middle-class voters,” a senior BJP parliamentarian told The Federal.
“The Union government has also targeted women, poor, MSMEs and farmers through this Budget, but the real challenge for the government is the process of implementation. The big schemes announced by the Union government will also need implementation on the ground,” the parliamentarian added.
Wooing women
While the government has announced that it is working on the principle of involving more than 70 per cent women in economic activity under the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) vision, taking the first step in this direction, the Union government has announced a new scheme in which at least 5 lakh women, and first-time entrepreneurs from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) will be given loans up to Rs 2 crore to set up their own businesses.
Similarly, the entrepreneurs of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), have been promised a credit guarantee of Rs 10 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26.
“The Union Budget reflects the aspirations of the people, especially women, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, middle class and the MSME sector. The Budget is an acknowledgement that any political party needs support of varied groups of people. The income tax rebate will definitely please the middle class. The Prime Minister has often talked about the government giving the highest importance to women, youth, poor and farmers, and this Budget reflects the message of the NDA,” Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, senior leader of the BJP, told The Federal.
Eye on Delhi and Bihar polls
While the BJP is hoping that a rebate in the income tax up to Rs 12 lakh can become a game-changer for the party in the upcoming Delhi polls, the NDA is also eyeing the elections in Bihar.
Sending a clear message to the people of Bihar that the alliance between BJP and Janata Dal (United), or JDU, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is looking to return to power in the state, the Union budget has announced the setting up of a Makhana Board to help the farmers of Bihar and greenfield airports.
The announcement of a Makhana Board and financial support for western Koshi Canal Project are targeted at the Mithilanchal region of Bihar or the eastern part of the state which often faces the threat of floods. The region is important for the NDA because it will witness a direct contest between Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The assembly election in Bihar is expected to take place in November this year.
“If we look at any document of the Union government, Bihar has done well in all parameters. The Union government has given us some major projects because Bihar utilises the funds carefully and even the Niti Ayog acknowledges that Bihar utilises the funds given by the central government. The state government and also union government have focussed on agriculture and MSMEs,” Neeraj Kumar, national spokesperson of JDU, told The Federal.
Shadow of Lok Sabha polls
Political analysts believe that the 2024 general elections cast a shadow on the first Union Budget and politics has played a role in its preparation.
“It is clear from the Union Budget that the central government understands the impact of the election results in 2024 polls. Not only is the government trying to please Nitish Kumar in the Budget, but it also knows that it has to face the people of Bihar in the coming days,” Amit Dholakia, political science professor at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, told The Federal.
“Similarly, there is a lot of focus on welfarism because the government has made some populist programmes to reach out to poor, middle class and women. The government understands that it needs to reach out to different communities and announce populist programmes,” he added.