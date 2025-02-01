After LS jolt, BJP focus back on core voters ahead of Delhi, Bihar polls

The impact of the Lok Sabha election results, when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win a majority on its own for the first time in a decade, was visible in the first annual Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third term.

In a carefully worded Budget, the BJP-NDA combine has renewed its focus on the garib (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmers) and nari (women), or the GYAN, as described by the Union government, which essentially indicates a sense of acceptance by the BJP that the policy of “business as usual” may not give political dividends to the party and the ruling alliance.

In a move that will definitely help the BJP reach out to the middle class, a core voter base of the party, the Union government has increased the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh.

‘Business as usual’ no longer

“If we look at the Union Budget, it is a creatively worded document that essentially admits that the government cannot continue with its policy of business as usual anymore. The rebate in income tax given to the middle class will definitely help the BJP and its NDA partners consolidate its position among middle-class voters,” a senior BJP parliamentarian told The Federal.

“The Union government has also targeted women, poor, MSMEs and farmers through this Budget, but the real challenge for the government is the process of implementation. The big schemes announced by the Union government will also need implementation on the ground,” the parliamentarian added.

Wooing women

While the government has announced that it is working on the principle of involving more than 70 per cent women in economic activity under the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) vision, taking the first step in this direction, the Union government has announced a new scheme in which at least 5 lakh women, and first-time entrepreneurs from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) will be given loans up to Rs 2 crore to set up their own businesses.

Similarly, the entrepreneurs of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), have been promised a credit guarantee of Rs 10 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26.