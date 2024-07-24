Substantial tax savings for most taxpayers due to lower LTCG on real estate: I-T dept

The Income Tax department on Wednesday (July 24) said “substantial tax savings” are expected for a vast majority of taxpayers due to reduction in the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) rate in the real estate sector.

The Budget has reduced tax rates on capital gains earned from sale of house properties held for long term, but has removed the indexation benefit available to taxpayers.

The LTCG has been reduced from 20 per cent with indexation benefit to 12.5 per cent without indexation for the real estate sector. The indexation benefit allowed taxpayers to compute gains arising out of sale of capital assets after adjusting for inflation.

In a post on X, the income tax department said the nominal real estate returns are generally in the region of 12-16 per cent per annum, much higher than inflation.

"The indexation for inflation is in the region of 4-5 per cent, depending on the period of holding. Therefore, substantial tax savings are expected to a vast majority of such taxpayers," it said.