Sitharaman hits back at Opposition, says no state has been denied anything

Responding to Opposition’s attack that her budget speech focused primarily on Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (July 26) said that no state has been denied anything in the Union Budget 2024.

Sitharaman justified the Union government’s measures for Andhra Pradesh, contending that the Centre had been required by law to support the state after its bifurcation in 2014.



“States are receiving allocations as they have in the past... no state has been denied anything. The Act (Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act) requires the Centre to support (the state) in building its capital city and developing backward regions,” she told NDTV.

“Several steps have been taken in the last 10 years (and) many other steps, as per the Act, which had to be done have been done. Yes, we will support (the building of the new capital, Amaravati, and the Polavaram irrigation project) ... Polavaram should have been completed but there are some technical issues. The state government is seized of the matter,” said the finance minister.

Congress CMs to boycott meet



The Opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress had flayed the NDA government for failing to provide schemes or even mention states not ruled by the BJP or its allies. The chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states - Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhvinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) - said they would boycott a Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday in protest. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among other Opposition parties, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK said no provision has been made for infrastructure projects like the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail and similar developments in Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has also decided to boycott the meeting, cautioned PM Modi. “The election is over... now we have to think about the country. Budget 2024 will save your rule... but will not save the nation. Run the government objectively... otherwise you will be isolated,” he said on X.

Can’t name every state: FM



Earlier, the Finance Minister had hit back, telling the Opposition no budget could name every state and that not mentioning them did not mean no funds would be given.

Reacting to Congress chief Mallikarujan Kharge’s criticism, she said, “To the point he raised - that I have not named many states and spoke only about two. The Congress was in power for a long time. They presented many budgets and should know that in every budget, you don't get an opportunity to name every state of this country.”