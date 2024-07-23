‘Kursi Bachao’, ‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget, says Rahul; Modi calls it ‘visionary’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 23) hailed the Union Budget for its sharp focus on youth, backward sections, women, and middle class, as also on the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, and asserted that the proposed employment-linked incentive schemes will create crores of new jobs. “This visionary budget will uplift and empower every stratum of our society, paving the way for a brighter future for all,” Modi said in televised remarks on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, termed it a “Kursi Bachao [Save your Seat] Budget” and a “Mitr Kaal Budget” which does not do anything to tackle unemployment, inflation or inequality.

The #BudgetForViksitBharat ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India.https://t.co/QwbVumz8YG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2024

Empowering Budget: Modi Modi said the Budget was aimed at making the middle class stronger and will provide a new scale to education and skills development. “The Budget has come up with strong plans to empower the tribal society, Dalits and backward classes. This Budget will help ensure the economic participation of women,” the prime minister said. The prime minister said the Budget will provide a new path of progress to small traders and MSMES. “There is a lot of focus on manufacturing and infrastructure in the Budget. This will give new impetus to economic development,” Modi said. Empowering middle class The prime minister said over the past 10 years, around 25 crore individuals have come out of poverty. “Building on this momentum, this Budget will further energize the aspirations of our neo-middle class. Unprecedented opportunities will be unleashed for our younger generation,” he said. “Also, this Budget will empower the middle class like never before,” the prime minister said.

“Kursi Bachao” Budget.- Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states.- Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. - Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2024