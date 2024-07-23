Budget totally ignores West Bengal, says Mamata; state BJP is uneasy

The Union Budget presented on Tuesday (July 23) triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress claiming it has ignored the state, an allegation the BJP is finding difficult to fend off.

The bone of contention is a new plan called Purvoday: Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the development of the eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Bias against Bengal

The plan envisages human resource development, infrastructure and generation of economic opportunities in these states. But the specific schemes announced under the plan did not mention anything about West Bengal.

The projects, as announced by Sitharaman in her Budget speech, are mostly for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Mamata fumes

“I have nothing against any state getting special attention. But it is not fair to deprive any state in the process,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The TMC said that despite Bengal being a flood-prone state, it has been deprived of the special financial support announced in the Budget to address the perennial flooding issues in states such as Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, and others.

“Bengal has been totally ignored in the Budget. The Budget is politically biased,” Banerjee added.

What Centre owes Bengal

The TMC linked the alleged discrimination in the Budget with the non-payment of funds to the state against several central government schemes such as MGNREGA and PMAY, among others.

The state is yet to get Rs 1.71 lakh crore due against central government schemes, she said.

“You have seen how Bengal has been constantly deprived by this BJP government. Bengal has been constantly tortured and deprived,” TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee went on to add.

TMC blames BJP

Abhishek said the Budget reflected the recent statement of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari — Jo humare saath, hum unke saath (We are with those who are with us).

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, suggested at a BJP meeting that the party should bin the policy of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas and instead pursue a policy of Jo humare saath, hum unke saath.

“Bengal has always led from the front in the freedom struggle and has produced stalwarts and freedom fighters... But the same Bengal has been deprived today and the people of Bengal will surely give a befitting reply again,” the TMC general secretary said.

BJP on the defensive

The Bengali-identity plank has been the TMC’s main political gambit against the BJP’s Hindutva push in the state.

Realising that the TMC is politically weaponizing the Budget, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar scurried to defend his party-led Modi government.

“Bengal will benefit from the overall Budget. For instance, if a flood-control measure is taken for the Teesta river in Sikkim, it will also benefit Bengal. Similarly, the state will also benefit from other general schemes and policies outlined in the Budget,” he added.