Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 23) while presenting the Union Budget said that under the new tax regime, the personal income tax rate structure would be revised as follows:

₹0 - ₹3 lakh - Nil

₹3 - 7 lakh – 5%

₹7 - 10 lakh - 10%

₹10 - 12 lakh - 15%

₹12 - 15 lakh - 20%

Above ₹15 lakh - 30%