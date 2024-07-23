Budget: Major boost for agriculture, allied sectors

A provision of Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been made for agriculture and allied sectors in the annual budget unveiled on Tuesday.

Here are some related announcements: India to get 10,000 bio research centres

Natural farming

One crore farmers will be initiated in the next two years into natural farming, backed by branding and certification Vegetable output and supply chain are to come up near consumption centres Shrimp breeding centres to get financial support; exports to be facilitated through NABARD Kisan Credit Card

Five states to get Kisan Credit Card

Government to release 109 varieties of 32 crops Government to help natural farmers with verification and branding