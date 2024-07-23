Budget: Govt to consult with states on land reforms; urban land records to be digitised

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government will hold consultations with states on land reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said that land records in urban areas would be digitised to help improve the finances of urban bodies in the country.

Further, she said that the government will provide support under the Accelerated Irrigation Programme and other sources for projects with an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crore.

In addition, the Centre will provide assistance to natural disaster-hit states - Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

The finance minister also said Andhra Pradesh will receive funds to promote industrial development for essential infra like water, power, railways, and roads. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)