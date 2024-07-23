Budget: Centre unveils Rs 15,000 cr for capital development in AP

The Centre will provide Rs 15,000 crore to develop Andhra Pradesh's capital city this fiscal, addressing long-standing commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, the minister outlined a comprehensive plan that addressed key issues faced by Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation.

Polavaram irrigation project

The minister promised to facilitate additional funds for development of capital Amaravati in the coming years. She gave a commitment to finance and expedite the Polavaram Irrigation Project and provide allocation for infrastructure in industrial corridors and grants for backward regions.

"Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act," Sitharaman said, acknowledging the southern state's need for a new capital after the loss of Hyderabad to Telangana.

The Rs 15,000 crore will be facilitated through multilateral development agencies this fiscal, with additional amounts in future years, she added.

Other Andhra projects

Terming Polavaram "the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers", Sitharaman linked its completion to national food security.

She also announced funds for infrastructure in Kopparthy (Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor) and Orvakal (Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor). Grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal Andhra, as mandated by the Reorganization Act, were also part of the package.

The Telugu Desam Party, a BJP ally, has been seeking Central support to address post-bifurcation challenges and rebuild the state.



