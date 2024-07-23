Budget 2024: Telecom equipment, plastic products get costlier; tax on shares gone up

Here is what will become more expensive after the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 by the finance minister in Parliament.

Firstly, specified telecom equipment will go up as the basic customs duty on these items have been increased to 15 per cent from 10 per cent.

Secondly, ammonium nitrate and non-biodegradable plastics will become expensive as customs duty has been raised to 10 per cent and 25 per cent respectively on these goods.

Equity investments and shares

Meanwhile for those who hold equity investments for less than one year, they will now have to shell out more tax as the finance minister has hiked it from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

Also, the tax on shares held for more than 12 months has increased to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent.