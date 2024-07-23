Budget announcements will help Bihar become aatmanirbhar, says JD(U)

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday welcomed a host of Bihar-specific announcements in the Union Budget, asserting that these development measures will be a big step in making the state "aatmanirbhar".

Party spokesperson K C Tyagi lauded what he said was "special financial assistance" for Bihar by way of budgetary allocations of over Rs 26,000 crore for highways and Rs 11,500 crore for steps to mitigate floods.

Two new bridges over Ganga river have been announced besides new airport and medical college in the state, he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced steps for developing Nalanda university and developing tourist spots, including Nalanda-Rajgir corridor, Tyagi noted.

Gaya will be the headquarter for the Kolkata-Amritsar corridor, he added. Three new expressways have been given to Bihar as well, he said.

The budget has also stressed on developing sports infrastructure in the state and expediting the Bihar government's request for loan from multi-lateral institutions, he added. PTI

