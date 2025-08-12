CII's Young Indians marks Chennai Day with month-long celebrations

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is marking Chennai Day with a month-long celebration featuring multiple initiatives aimed at raising awareness about social issues in the city. Over 1 lakh citizens are expected to participate in discussions and reflections on Chennai's rich cultural heritage.

'Yi Walk Along'

One of the standout events was the third edition of “Yi Walk Along,” held on Sunday (August 10) at Besant Nagar Beach. This inclusive walkathon focused on celebrating and empowering persons with disabilities (PWDs) and neurodivergent individuals. With over 2,000 participants, including more than 500 PWDs, the event aimed to symbolise unity by showcasing individuals walking hand-in-hand with their abled companions.

Promoting inclusivity

The walk was flagged off by Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, alongside notable figures from CII, including AR Unnikrishnan, Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council, and Yi leadership such as National Vice Chair Arun Rathod, Chennai Chair Varan Mittal, and Co-Chair Tobin Jose, as well as representatives from the real estate and corporate sectors.

Participants were from over 15 institutions that support PWDs, alongside students from over 12 premier colleges, and members of various corporate and civic bodies. The walk featured inclusive experience zones equipped with interactive stalls that showcased innovative therapies, inclusive sports, assistive technologies, and art and music-based healing methods.

Month-long celebrations

Varan Mittal, Chair of Yi Chennai, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to nation-building through its three pillars: Thought Leadership, Youth Leadership, and Nation Building. He noted that Yi Chennai is involved in impactful projects focusing on areas such as entrepreneurship, child safety, road safety, climate change, health, and accessibility. The Walk Along 3.0 initiative, part of the accessibility vertical, was driven by over 200 Yi YUVA college volunteers.

The month-long celebrations will continue to serve as a platform for raising awareness and creating an inclusive community across Chennai.

