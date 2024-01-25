Yi Chennai celebrates 'inclusive Pongal' with Yuva, accessibility initiatives

Yi Chennai collaborated with the Yuva and Accessibility verticals to celebrate the Pongal harvest festival on Thursday (January 18), at Vidya Sagar Special School in Kotturpuram, Chennai.

Around 25 Yuvas from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Alpha Engineering College, and Sri Kanyaka Parameswari College organised a sensory integration experience for 60 children with multiple disabilities.





The Yuvas danced with the children to lively Tamil folk songs, engaged them in tactile/vestibular expressive art therapies, and conducted fun games to instill a sense of sportsmanship.



Pongal meal

Following these activities, a traditional Pongal meal was served to both the children and Yuvas.

The testimonies received from the happy parents of the children with disabilities only go to show two goals were achieved from this event: Empowering our youth to be more sensitive and respectful towards the younger generation with disabilities; promoting inclusion at the grassroots level.

