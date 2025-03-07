TSPL 2025: From street cricket to stardom with knockouts, auction, mentorship

The Tamilnadu Street Premier League (TSPL) is set to bring excitement to the world of street tennis ball cricket with its highly anticipated T10 tournament.

This event provides a unique platform for street cricketers to showcase their talent on proper cricketing grounds, elevating the spirit of the game to new heights.

The event is organised by the Street Cricket Development Federation of India (SCDFI) and officially began on Wednesday (March 5), 2025, at Kongunadu Engineering College, Trichy.

Distinguished guests expected

The inauguration of the event was be graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Parasuraman, Chief Scientist from the MS Swaminathan Foundation; Mr Satish Satagopan, BCCI-NCA Level B Coach and Cricket Mentor at Velammal Knowledge Park, Ponneri; and Mr Prem Anand, NCA Level A Coach and DMK Sports Wing Leader for Ranipet District.

Their presence shows the importance of this event and its potential to promote grassroots cricket in Tamil Nadu.

Format

A total of 32 knockout matches will be held, with the top 4 teams advancing to the semifinals. The grand finale is scheduled for March 8, 2025.

From these knockout matches, a selection committee will handpick the best players to form a talent pool.

Auction and draft

In addition to individual entries, the best-performing players from the knockout rounds will undergo intensive training and mentoring.

These players will be available for an auction, where they will be drafted by 8 teams. Each team will select 15 players to compete in the actual tournament, scheduled for the last week of May 2025.

Game-changer

The TSPL promises to be a game-changer in the world of street tennis ball cricket, bringing together local talent, professional mentorship, and an electrifying tournament atmosphere.