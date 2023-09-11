TIruchi hosts division-level matches of Isha Gramotsavam

Revving up the tempo, Isha Gramotsavam, India’s biggest rural sports festival, hosted divisional-level matches on September 10 at the Santhanam Vidyalaya Sr Sec School, EB Road, Tiruchi. The general public was invited to watch the competitions for free.



Addressing the media last week, Swami Nakuja, field coordinator of Isha Gramotsavam, said: “The 15th Isha Gramotsavam organised by Isha Outreach is taking place in South India this year. Moving ahead to the first phase of cluster-level competitions, the divisional-level competition will be held on September 10th. More than 500 men and women from the 8 districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri are going to participate in the matches.”



“The matches will consist of volleyball for men, and kabbadi for men and women. A total of 28 teams will participate in the volleyball competition, and 7 teams each will compete in the men's and women's categories in kabaddi.”

The competitions were held from 8 am, and went on till the evening. Besides the regular matches, recreational sports competitions inviting the general public to participate were held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The best performing teams at the divisional levels qualify for the finals to be held in front of Adiyogi at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. Isha Gramotsavam Committee will take care of the food, accommodation and travel expenses of these players participating in the finals.

Isha Outreach, which is organising the Gramotsavam, has been recognised as National Sports Promotion Organization (NSPO) by the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs. In the year 2018, Isha Outreach received the “Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar” award from the President of India for Sports Development.

Sports celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic medallist Rajavardhan Singh Rathore and Karnam Malleshwari have earlier participated as special guests in the finals of the sports festival. Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Virender Sehwag, and Shikhar Dhawan have voiced support for Isha Gramotsavam.

