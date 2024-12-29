Thousands of Tirunelveli residents join The Federal marathon

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu was abuzz with excitement on Sunday (December 29), as the Nellai Marathon 2024 took off.

Thousands of excited participants gathered in the southern city for the Nellai Marathon 2024, organised by The Federal in collaboration with Francis Xavier Engineering College.

The event — Run for Health — attracted over 1,000 runners from various walks of life for a day of competition and community spirit.

Eminent guests

The marathon was flagged off for the men’s category by Krishna Kumar, General Manager of SCAD Educational Group, and Selvakumar, Correspondent of Little Flower Public School.

For the women's category, it was inaugurated by Dr Brinda from NIMS Multispeciality Hospital and John Kennedy, Administrative Officer of Francis Xavier College.

The event was attended by several prominent guests including Dinesh, Managing Director of Dinamalar, and Chinnavelraj, founder of RMR Industries.

Two categories

The marathon, organised by Tirunelveli District Athletic Association, took off from Anna Maidanam in Tirunelveli city.

Runners competed in two categories – the 10-km race for men and the 5-km race for women. Along the route, volunteers and spectators cheered on as the participants ran past.

The first 1,000 entrants received T-shirts and certificates.

Prize-winners

In the men’s 10-km category, Tirunelveli resident Pasupathi M bagged the first prize, while Sowmiya M, also from the city, claimed victory in the women’s 5-km race.

Ajith Kumar M and Yashvantharaj J came second and third, respectively, in the men's cateogory. Sobiya B and Mukilvathani R came second and third, respectively, n the women's category.