Kausika, who won the first prize in the women's category, received the prize from Geeta Jeevan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights.
The Federal’s Thoothukudi marathon raises awareness on drug abuse

Velvan Hyper Market is co-presenter; Geeta Jeevan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, gives away the prizes with other guests

18 Aug 2024 11:33 AM GMT

The Federal, in association with Velavan Hyper Market, organised a marathon in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday (August 18), to raise awareness on ending drug abuse.

Geeta Jeevan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights; Ananth, Velvan Hyper Market Managing Director; Dr Jeff Redlein, MD, Edison Cardiac Center; Jinnah, the founder of SA Alcohol Addiction Rehabilitation Center; Anthony Adishtaraj, District Sports Officer; and Shanmugasundar, DCW Joint Director, participated in the event and gave away the prizes.

The marathon began at Tharuvai Maidanam, with eager participation from Thoothukudi residents. The event was organised by the Thoothukudi District Athletic Association.

The prize winners

Kausika won the first prize in the women's category while Pasupathi won the first prize in the men's category.

Kokila and Kannan won the second prizes in the women's and men's categories, respectively.

Radhika and Ajith won the third prizes in the women's and men's categories, respectively.

