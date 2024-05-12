The Federal’s Nagercoil mini-marathon honours mothers and nurses

The Federal, in association with Repco Home Finance, organised a mini-marathon in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday (May 12), to raise awareness on World Nurses Day and Mothers’ Day.

Over a thousand men and women took part in the event, making it the largest marathon in Kanyakumar district’s history.

The competition had two categories: a 10-km race for men and a 5-km race for women.

Women's race

Deputy Mayor Mary Prince Latha of Nagercoil Municipal Corporation flagged off the women’s race. Ramya from Kanyakumari district won the women’s 5-km race and received a Rs 5,000 cash prize.

The men’s 10 km race was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister Mano Thangaraj, who also joined in the race. Anand, from Ooty, won the men’s 10-km race and received a Rs 10,000 cash prize.

Minister Mano Thangaraj awarded the prizes to the winners.

Healthy body and mind

"It’s important for young people to develop healthy habits. Keeping your body, mind, and soul healthy is key. When your body is healthy, your mind tends to be healthier too. And when your mind is in good shape, you can focus better on your studies and life in general," he said.

Among those who took part in the event were Murali from Repco Home Finance Limited, Lakshmi Kala from Neyyoor Mount Litera Zee School, and District Sports Officer Rajesh.