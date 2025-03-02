The Federal’s Karaikudi marathon encourages students to embrace fitness

A marathon event was organised on Sunday, March 2, by The Federal and Chettinad Public School in Karaikudi to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle among students. The event saw enthusiastic participation from young runners, emphasising the importance of physical activity.

The race began at Alagappa College of Physical Education and covered key routes across the city before concluding at the starting point. Officials from Chettinad Public School, Global Mission Hospital Group, and university representatives were present to flag off the event.

Cash prizes

To recognise outstanding performances, cash prizes were awarded to the top finishers. In the general category, the first prize winner received Rs 10,000, the second prize winner got Rs 7,000, and the third prize winner took home Rs 5,000. In the women's category, the top three winners were awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000, respectively.

The event witnessed a strong turnout, with participants displaying great enthusiasm and competitive spirit. Beyond the competition, the marathon served as a reminder of the importance of fitness and an active lifestyle among students.