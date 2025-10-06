SRM College of Physiotherapy to launch ROM 2025 - The Physio Run on Oct 7

The SRM College of Physiotherapy, under the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), is set to launch its inaugural “ROM – The Physio Run 2025” on Tuesday (October 7) at 8:00 am. The event will commence with an opening ceremony at Arichal Munai Beach, Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu.

Conceived as a large-scale health awareness campaign, the 640-km Physio Run is aligned with World Physiotherapists Day 2025 and aligns with the global theme, “Good Health and Wellbeing.” It aims to raise awareness about physical fitness, mobility, and the crucial role of physiotherapy in preventive healthcare.

The Federal is the media partner of the event.

Route across cities

The route will cover major cities and SRM campuses across Tamil Nadu. Following the ceremonial lighting of the torch by the ROM Team, the run will proceed through Madurai and the SRM Tiruchirappalli Campus, before concluding at the SRM Kattankulathur Campus, in Chennai.

The initiative reflects SRM’s continued emphasis on community health, student involvement, and public engagement, said a press release.

A number of dignitaries are expected to attend the flag-off event, including Prof TS Veeragoudhaman, Dean, SRM College of Physiotherapy; Dr Nitin M Nagarkar, Pro Vice Chancellor (Medicine and Health Sciences), SRMIST; Shri Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Collector of Ramanathapuram; Captain Arjun Menon, Commanding Officer, INS Parundu; and Commandant Illavarasan of the Indian Coast Guard.

Speaking ahead of the event, Prof Veeragoudhaman said, “This milestone run embodies our dedication to health, student engagement, and social responsibility”.