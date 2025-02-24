Thanjavur marathon: Over 1,500 run for language pride

A grand marathon titled Let’s Make Tamil Flourish Worldwide was organised in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur by The Federal and City Union Bank on February 23. The event brought together fitness enthusiasts from across the state for an inspiring day of running.

Flagged off by Thanjavur Mayor Sun Ramanathan, the race commenced from the Annai Sathya Sports Ground, featuring two categories — a 10-km race for men and a 5-km race for women. Over 1,500 participants took to the streets, making it a significant gathering for the region.

Harish from Coimbatore clinched 1st place in the men's category, followed by Muralidhar Rao from Thanjavur second and Arun Prabhu from Chennai third. In the women's category, Haripriya from Thanjavur emerged as the winner, with Dhanyashree and Shalini securing second and third places respectively, while special recognition medals and certificates were awarded to children in the special category.

Dr Deepak Rajan, Sri Kamatchi Hospital, said: "Such events enhance your health and fitness. Knowing your language also is important.''

The top three winners in both categories received cash prizes, trophies, and certificates, with participation certificates distributed to all runners by Thiruvarur MLA Durai Chandrasekaran.

Notable attendees included Mara Varman of Manikam Printers, the event’s branding partner, and Dr. Deepak Rajan of Sri Kamatchi Hospital. Their presence was an added boost to the event.