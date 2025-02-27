NIT-Trichy's annual techno-managerial festival Pragyan-25 ends on high note

Pragyan '25, the 21st annual techno-managerial festival held at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli, concluded with a bang.

The Federal was the Media Partner of the event.

The third day of the magnum opus, held from February 20-23, was filled with exciting events, intuitive workshops and guest lectures, a heated 'Crossfire' debate, a special valediction ceremony and two unforgettable pro shows. These made Pragyan ‘25: Panoptica live up to being the largest techno-managerial fest in India.

The day commenced with several highly anticipated workshops from companies like Analog Devices, Daulat, Texas Instruments, Yoi Robotics and Linux Foundation. These were attended by a large number of people spanning various academic domains including software, electronics, finance and much more.

Cash prizes won

There were also a bunch of fast-paced events, including Water Rocketry, Puzzle Champ, Robowars and Friendly Feud. Numerous cash prizes were won by determined participants who put all their efforts into elevating Pragyan ‘25 events into what they stand for.

“We were honoured to host Mr Srinivas Mohan, a master at Visual Effects and an industry standard setter for a guest lecture at Pragyan,” the organisers said.

The audience was engaged throughout the lecture and learnt a lot about the film industry and VFX usage from his life and work.

Crossfire debate

Crossfire, the signature debate event of Pragyan, was also held on the last day. Topics of social and economic importance were discussed by leaders in the respective fields. These were moderated to ensure the most fruitful outcomes were obtained while each side presented their views on the topic.

Pragyan '25 came to a close with an elegant valediction ceremony where various dignitaries participated.

Two high energy and captivating pro shows by Mysore Express and Antara Mitra provided an apt conclusion to the ceremonies.