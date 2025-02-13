NIT Trichy's Pragyan 2025: New innovations, hackathons and infotainment

NIT Trichy's annual International Techno-Managerial Fest, Pragyan, is all set for its 21st edition on February 21 to February 23.

The theme of this fest, which involves a host of events, workshops, guest lectures and much more, will be ‘Panoptica: Break The Code’. The Federal is the media partner of this event.

Exhibitions, sangams and Ingenium

One of the highlights at Pragyan every year is the OpenHouse, a two-day event, which aims to showcase projects made by students from several tech clubs and departments. The students will get a chance to present the salient features and problem-solving capabilities of their projects to faculty as well as investors, effectively helping their innovations gain much-deserved attention. It will help to bring them one step closer to see it being implemented in a real-world scenario.

Meanwhile, Ingenium is a technical contest held at the national level and attended by several aspiring minds. Here new concepts are encouraged and creativity blossoms, leading to greater innovations in several fields related to our growth and development of society.

Sangam is Pragyan’s flagship hardware hackathon, which serves as a platform for students of NIT Trichy to solve real-life problems at the grassroots level.

Events, workshops, guest lectures and debate

Notably, Pragyan holds multiple events recognised under seven clusters across several fields like management, coding, hardware, robotics and much more, all being conducted while maintaining the highest standards of any fests held at such a large scale.

There are also a large variety of workshops arranged by companies like Linux, Samsung, Mercedes and more at this fest. These workshops help attendees get hands-on experience in a field of their liking, setting them up for future endeavors in their respective domains.

They are also graced by the presence of a huge number of industry leaders and innovators, who come to Pragyan to share a slice of their life and experiences at the guest lectures, inspiring the thousands that attend them and guide them with their thoughts and invaluable advice.

Pragyan's flagship debate, Crossfire, is one of the most anticipated events held during the fest, where eminent political personalities from all over India gather at NIT Trichy to discuss matters of social and economic importance. They also bring well-known and successful moderators to ensure the most fruitful discussions are made during the event.

Social responsibility, other outreach events

As a part of Pragyan, the students produce outputs such as the Pragyan Blog and the Pragyan Podcast on Medium and Spotify respectively, which serve as a transparent layer of communication between the students and the world. Creativity and academic inclination are supported and nurtured in such forms of media and Pragyan ensures that its voice reaches even the farthest corners of the world.

The Pragyan Social Responsibility team is giving back to all sections of society by conducting several events like Techids, where young minds are nurtured and supported by conducting workshops. These workshops are held by several Tech Clubs of NIT Trichy, giving them a glimpse of the infinite possibilities for growth.

Infotainment

Infotainment is the branch of Pragyan responsible for student entertainment during the fest. They arrange fire and light shows, aerial stunts, and the most anticipated spellbinding pro shows attended by the entire student community. They inculcate a sense of culture in this celebration of technology in this fest, which is also an essential component at Pragyan.

Pragyan is an expression, of everything the student community stands for, of everything a college such as NIT Trichy embraces in its practices for student enrichment and growth.

In this 21st edition, the bar is being set very high but the students seem geared up to meet every challenge.