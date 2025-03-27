MIOT Hospitals, Chennai performs rare across-blood-group liver transplant

MIOT International in Chennai has successfully performed an across-blood-group (ABO-incompatible) liver transplant, saving the life of a 32-year-old man suffering from acute-on-chronic liver failure.

A press release from the hospital said the complex and high-risk procedure was carried out under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, ensuring that the life-saving intervention remained financially accessible.

No compatible donor

The patient, Premnath from Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, had been battling health issues for over a year, including severe jaundice and bile duct disease. Diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, his condition had worsened to the point where only an urgent transplant could save his life.

However, a major hurdle stood in the way—there were no compatible blood group donors available, and the unpredictable wait for a cadaveric transplant was not a viable option due to his rapidly deteriorating condition. Compounding the difficulty was his rare A-negative blood group and the advanced bile duct damage.

Faced with limited options, MIOT’s liver transplant team opted for an across-blood-group transplant, using a portion of his wife’s liver—despite her having a B-positive blood group. Such procedures are rare and carry increased risks of organ rejection and post-operative complications.

Preventive measures

To prevent rejection, Premnath was given intensive immunosuppressive therapy and underwent plasma exchange to reduce antibodies targeting the donor organ.

The team also had to navigate potential complications such as hepatic artery clotting and infections arising from his suppressed immune system.

With MIOT’s multidisciplinary expertise and advanced surgical protocols, the transplant was successfully completed, said the release. Both patient and donor recovered well and have since resumed normal life, it added.

High-risk care

Across-blood-group liver transplants are significantly costlier due to the advanced procedures and post-operative care required. However, the MIOT team managed the procedure under the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme, showcasing how high-end healthcare can be made equitable and affordable, the release further said.

"MIOT’s liver transplant team includes the world’s top liver transplant specialists who have performed more than 2,000 liver transplants," said the release. "The MIOT Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Centre for Surgery and Transplantation is equipped with the world’s latest operating theatre technologies that regulate and manage blood flow and reduce infection rate to less than 0.02%, which is crucial to the success of HPB surgeries."