Mother Language Day: The Federal's Thanjavur marathon attracts more than 1,500 runners

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, over 1,500 runners participated in a grand marathon held in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday (February 23).

The marathon was themed “Let’s Make Tamil Flourish Worldwide”. It was organised jointly by The Federal and City Union Bank.

Harish, Haripriya win

The event was inaugurated by the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation Mayor, San. Ramnathan Kodiaichait. The race began at the Thanjai Annai Sathya Sports Ground and was conducted in two categories – men and women. The men's race covered a distance of 10 kilometres while the women's race was 5 kilometres long, attracting more than 1,500 participants from across the state, not just from Thanjavur.

In the men's category, Harish from Coimbatore won the race while Murali Thanjavur’s Thararav secured the second spot. Arun Prasad from Chennai finished third. Similarly, in the women's category, Haripriya from Thanjavur emerged first, Dhaniya Sri came second, and Shalini was third.

Medals and certificates were awarded to the children participating in the special category, and the top three finishers received cash prizes, trophies, medals, and certificates. Certificates were presented to all participants by Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran.