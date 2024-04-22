JNN Institute of Engineering inaugurates Apple Authorized Training Centre for Education

In a significant stride towards fostering technological proficiency among students, JNN Institute of Engineering (Autonomous) proudly inaugurated the iOS/MacOS Development Centre (Apple Authorized Training Centre for Education) with latest generation iMacs. The inauguration ceremony, graced by George Christopher, Founder & CEO of MacApp Studio, Chennai, witnessed a gathering of distinguished guests, faculty members, and enthusiastic students.

During his inaugural address, George Christopher highlighted the state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities available at the campus and emphasized the myriad advantages that the iMac center would offer to students. This initiative aims to equip students with cutting-edge skills and expertise in Apple technologies, thereby enhancing their employability and competitiveness in the global IT landscape, he said. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries including S Jayachandran, Chairman of the JNN Group of Institutions, Naveen Jayachandran, Vice Chairman of JNN Group of Institutions, Principal Dr. Ganesan, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and eager students.

The establishment of the iMac center reflects the institution's commitment to providing a conducive learning environment enriched with practical experiences in emerging technologies. It is poised to be a catalyst for innovation and excellence, empowering students to excel in the dynamic field of information technology. With this initiative, JNN Institute of Engineering reaffirms its position as a frontrunner in academic excellence and technological advancement, poised to shape the future leaders of the digital era.