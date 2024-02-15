Isha Mahashivratri celebrations to be live-streamed in Puducherry, 36 other cities

The Mahashivaratri festival, scheduled to be held on March 8, at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, will be telecast live in Puducherry. Chief Minister of Puducherry N. Rangasamy, Minister of Public Works Lakshmi Narayanan, and Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanakumar, along with thousands of people, will participate in the event.





“The 30th year of the iconic Mahashivratri celebrations will extend to 36 locations in Tamil Nadu, including Pondicherry. The Isha Mahashivaratri festival is going to be live-streamed from 6 pm on 8 March to 6 am on 9 March at Kamban Kalaiarangam on Bussy Road, Puducherry,” Captain (retd.) Pradapan, Isha's volunteer, said at a press conference in Puducherry on Wednesday (February 14).



“Maha Annadanam, a sacred offering of food, will also be provided to all the people participating in the celebrations,” he added. The public can participate in this event for free.





Meanwhile, the Adiyogi Ratha Yatra, conducted annually to invite devotees to the Isha Mahashivaratri festival, reached the Karaikal area on Tuesday (February 13), passing through the nearby towns and villages. The Yatra, conducted by Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai, began from Adiyogi in Coimbatore on January 5.



Following Karaikal, the chariot will visit Chidambaram and Cuddalore districts and then travel towards Trichy. The chariot will then proceed to various parts of Puducherry city on February 16 and 17.

The Adiyogi Rathams are currently traversing all parts of Tamil Nadu and are receiving an amazing reception from the public and devotees. The Adiyogi Ratha Yatra also provides an opportunity for those people who are unable to travel to Coimbatore to behold Adiyogi from their nearby places and seek his blessings.

The Federal takes no editorial responsibility for this content.