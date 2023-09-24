Grand finale of rural sports festival Isha Gramotsavam held in Coimbatore

“I am glad to know that Isha Gramotsavam has become an effective tool for social transformation that helps villagers move away from addictions, break caste barriers within the community, empower women and revive the resilient rural spirit,” said Anurag Thakur, Union Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, speaking at the grand finale of Isha Gramotsavam held at Adiyogi, Isha Yoga Center, in Coimbatore on Saturday.





Launched by Sadhguru in 2004, the social initiative is aimed at bringing the spirit of sports and playfulness into the lives of rural people. The minister was accompanied by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, popular Tamil Actor Santhanam and former Indian Hockey Captain Dhanraj Pillay on the momentous occasion.

Isha Gramotsavam's final matches kept the audience hooked to their seats.

“The wonderful initiative undertaken by Sadhguru celebrates rural sports and culture like none other…. Isha Gramotsavam started way back in 2004 aiming to bring health, prosperity and well-being to the rural masses, and I could see the sports persons here, some of them work as labourers, agriculturalists, and fishermen, but I could see the competitive spirit in them,” observed Thakur.



Conducted in the awe-inspiring backdrop of the 112-feet Adiyogi, the finale witnessed players putting up a captivating display of rural prowess. The audience, which gathered from all corners of the world, cheered, whistled and watched in rapt attention as players gave their all for the championship trophy.







Speaking on the occasion Sadhguru, said, “Celebration is the basis of life, and it is possible only when you are playful. So, it's fantastic to see that across 25,000 villages, over 60,000 players and hundreds and thousands of spectators in those villages, all at some point not knowing what they were doing, they would have jumped, screamed, yelled, laughed, and cried. This is what is needed to make life happen.”



Highlighting the need to bring playfulness to life, Sadhguru underscored, “Our minister was saying, you must play some game. I don't know what your conditions are. You live in an apartment building or somewhere. Well, you can at least throw a ball at each other. If you don’t have a ball, throw an onion. If onion is too expensive, throw a potato- something to make life playful.”

Sharing her Gramotsavam journey, Kumari, the captain of the Anandapuram Throwball team from Andhra Pradesh competing in the finals said, “Initially, our families were unsupportive of us playing, but reaching the finals changed their perspective, turning them into our biggest cheerleaders. Our team, usually entangled with daily chores and work, practices every night. One teammate even left her three-month-old baby to participate in the finals! Being here is a dream realised, and we owe immense thanks to the Isha volunteers who’ve stood by us—from training to travelling to Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, Isha Gramotsavam's final matches stood true to its stature keeping the audience hooked to their seats. Uthamasolpuram, Salem reigned over FEC Sithurajapuram in Volleyball grabbing the top honours. In Throwball, PG Pudur, Coimbatore won the championing trophy with Black Panther from Maragodu, Karnataka finishing a close second. After an electrifying display of raids and defence, the Erode team defeated the Dindigul team in Women Kabaddi. In the Paralympics game, Coimbatore Para Volleyball Association, Coimbatore beat Kumari Kings, Kanyakumari to win the Paralympic Volleyball Championship.



Congratulating the winners, Sadhguru on social media platform X, posted, “Congratulations to all#IshaGramotsavam participants, spectators & volunteers for re-creating the celebratory spirit so integral to rural Bharat. It is only through celebration that we can keep alive the richness of our heritage. May Gramotsavam reignite and strengthen community spirit in every village of Bharat. Blessings. -Sg”





The sporting extravaganza which began in the month of August unfolded in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Played in over 194 rural locations, Isha Gramotsavam inspired the participation of 60,000 players, with over 10,000 rural women, mostly householders, participating in events like Kabaddi and Throwball.



Unique in its format, Isha Gramotsavam is not open for professionals, setting the stage for everyday rural folks- from daily wage earners, fishermen, and housewives among others, to break away from their daily grind and come enjoy the celebratory and unifying power of sports.

Isha Outreach, which is organising Isha Gramotsavam, has been recognised as a National Sports Promotion Organization ( NSPO ) by the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs. Sports celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic medallistRajavardhan Singh Rathore and KarnamMalleshwari have earlier participated as special guests in the finals of the sports festival. Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, and Javagal Srinath have voiced support for Isha Gramotsavam.



