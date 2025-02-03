DG Vaishnav's TechCLAVE: Are Indian media narratives truly inclusive?

The Department of Journalism and Communication at Chennai’s DG Vaishnav College hosted the 2nd international conference-cum-conclave, TechCLAVE '25. Organised by the department’s HOD Dr Pragathi along with other faculty and students, the event was inaugurated by chief guests including the college principal, Dr Santhosh Baboo.

The Federal was the official media partner for the event.

The conference featured six parallel paper presentation sessions, multiple conference chairpersons, and two panel discussions. One of the key discussions centered around 'Representation and Diversity in Indian Media', bringing together experts from journalism, academia, and media production to explore inclusivity challenges in the industry.

Examining representation in media

The panel discussion on representation and diversity featured insights from panelists: Kavitha Muralidharan, journalist; Dr Arul Aram, media professional; Ashoka Varshani, TV editor; Dr Sapna MS, media educator; and Siddharth Verma, research scholar. Nisha P Sekar of The Federal moderated the panel.

They explored topics ranging from gender and LGBTQIA+ inclusion to regional and linguistic diversity, highlighting the media’s role in shaping narratives and influencing public perception.

Role of media in inclusivity

Dr Arul Aram noted that Indian media often claims to represent "unity in diversity," but it does not always reflect the true spectrum of identities in the country. He emphasised the importance of authentic narratives and ensuring that media organisations create inclusive spaces for underrepresented voices. “Media should not just report events but reflect the nuances of diversity within their newsrooms as well,” he said.

Gender and LGBTQIA+ representation

Ashoka Varshani discussed the progress of Indian cinema and television in representing strong female leads and LGBTQIA+ narratives. However, she cautioned that many portrayals remain tokenistic. “Representation should go beyond just including LGBTQIA+ characters in films; their human stories need to be explored beyond their identities,” she emphasised.

Adding to the discussion, Siddharth Verma pointed out the need for mainstream acceptance of LGBTQIA+ representation in media. He cited examples from Bollywood and streaming platforms but acknowledged that “a true shift in perception can only come when filmmakers and media producers genuinely engage with LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Media education and policy reforms

Dr Sapna MS highlighted the role of media education in promoting inclusivity in both storytelling and hiring practices. “Journalism schools must integrate discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion into the curriculum,” she said. She further stressed the need for ethical storytelling and critical thinking among media professionals to counteract stereotypes and misinformation.

Audience responsibility in driving change

The discussion also addressed how audiences can demand better representation from the media they consume. “Viewers must actively seek and support diverse narratives, rather than passively accepting mainstream content,” said Kavitha Muralidharan. Ashoka Varshani echoed this sentiment, urging audiences to “vote with their wallets and time” by supporting media platforms that prioritise inclusion.

The path forward

The panel concluded by acknowledging the challenges but also the potential for positive change. The experts agreed that structural reforms, inclusive hiring practices, and better storytelling techniques are essential in fostering a more diverse and representative media landscape.

The engaging discussion at Tech Clave '25 underscored the need for greater audience awareness and media accountability in shaping a fairer and more inclusive information ecosystem.

