DG Vaishnav's TechCLAVE: 'Media houses need digital strategies to survive'

The second International Conference on Generations, Technology, Society, Spaces, and Screens, TechCLAVE 2025, was hosted by the PG Department of Journalism and Communication at Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav (DG Vaishnav) College, Chennai, in collaboration with the Indian Communication Congress, on January 29 and 30t, 2025.

The Federal was the official media partner for the event.

TechCLAVE’25 served as a platform for thought leaders, academicians, and industry experts to discuss the shifting landscape of journalism, the influence of technology, and its impact on society and spaces.

A panel discussion brought together industry leaders and academics to discuss balancing profit and public interest in digital journalism.