DG Vaishnav's TechCLAVE: 'Media houses need digital strategies to survive'
Event in Chennai city college brings together industry leaders and academics to discuss balancing profit and public interest in digital journalism
The second International Conference on Generations, Technology, Society, Spaces, and Screens, TechCLAVE 2025, was hosted by the PG Department of Journalism and Communication at Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav (DG Vaishnav) College, Chennai, in collaboration with the Indian Communication Congress, on January 29 and 30t, 2025.
The Federal was the official media partner for the event.
TechCLAVE’25 served as a platform for thought leaders, academicians, and industry experts to discuss the shifting landscape of journalism, the influence of technology, and its impact on society and spaces.
A panel discussion brought together industry leaders and academics to discuss balancing profit and public interest in digital journalism.
Moderated by Vijay Srinivas from The Federal, the panel featured experts like Pradeep Gairola (VP, Digital, The Hindu Group), Prof Pradeep Malik (Pandit T Dayal Energy University), Dr L Ramalakshmi (VIT School of Media), and Umanath V (Managing Editor, MediaNews4U).
Journalism's future: A balancing act between optimism and challenges
Opening the discussion, Prof Pradeep Malik addressed concerns about journalism losing its appeal at the institutional level, citing the closure of IIJNM in Bengaluru due to declining applications. While acknowledging a shift in student interest, he expressed optimism, highlighting the resilience of newspapers and their ability to transform with the changing media landscape.
Dr Ramalakshmi reinforced this view, arguing that institutions must evolve to keep pace with new consumption patterns, update syllabi, and integrate emerging technologies into journalism education.
Small newsrooms, big impact
Pradeep Gairola pointed to the rise of independent news organisations making a significant impact with limited resources. Citing examples, he emphasised that small, agile newsrooms are shaping investigative journalism, often challenging established narratives and exposing critical issues, such as the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision on electoral bonds.
He noted that traditional media houses, burdened by legacy structures, may struggle to adapt, while new digital-first organisations are thriving due to lower operational costs and increased reach.
Business of journalism: Subscription vs advertising
Umanath V analysed the financial sustainability of journalism, highlighting the increasing reliance on advertising revenue, which, he warned, compromises editorial independence. He stressed the need for audiences to invest in credible journalism through subscriptions, cautioning that an overdependence on advertisers – especially government-funded ads – could lead to biased reporting.
Gairola echoed this sentiment, arguing that the news industry must define its core audience. Traditionally, newspapers catered to advertisers rather than readers, launching products based on market demands.
However, the digital shift necessitates a reader-centric approach, pushing organisations towards subscription-driven models. Citing global examples like The New York Times and Financial Times, he pointed out that successful media houses are reducing content volume while focusing on in-depth reporting and analysis, moving away from commoditised event-based news.
Adopting digital strategies: The key to sustainability
Recognising the need for multiple revenue streams, Gairola highlighted new business models emerging in the industry. The Hindu Group is exploring opportunities such as content syndication, partnerships with OTT platforms for scripted adaptations, and e-commerce ventures tied to their brand. He stressed that while traditional print remains dominant in India, media houses must proactively experiment with digital strategies to secure long-term viability.
A collaborative future
Despite the challenges, the panellists agreed that journalism is at a transformative juncture, driven by digital innovation. Encouragingly, media organisations worldwide are increasingly collaborating, sharing insights, and learning from each other’s successes and failures. This collective approach, they believe, will help the industry navigate the digital revolution while ensuring journalism remains a pillar of democracy.
As TechCLAVE'25 demonstrated, the future of journalism is not bleak but brimming with opportunities. Whether through investigative startups, sustainable subscription models, or diversified revenue streams, the industry is poised for a new era – one where quality journalism thrives in the digital age.
