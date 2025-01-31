CII Salem Connect 2025 shines a spotlight on TN city's tech ambitions

Salem, traditionally renowned for its strengths in poultry, textiles, and steel, is fast becoming a hub for technology and innovation.

The 2nd Edition of CII Salem Connect 2025, held at the Radisson Hotel, showed the city’s evolving role in supporting Tamil Nadu’s ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy. The Federal is the official media partner for the event.

Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, was the guest of honour. He stressed on the state's efforts to drive tech growth in Salem in his inaugural address. Srivats Ram, Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Managing Director of Wheels India Ltd, underscored the importance of collaboration in accelerating the region's economic transformation.

Valuable insights

Industry leaders shared valuable insights into the growing potential of Salem. Krishnakumar Natarajan, Co-Founder of Mela Ventures and Mindtree, discussed key takeaways from scaling billion-dollar startups. Subbaraman B, Senior Vice President at HCLTech, shed light on how IT investments are transforming urban landscapes, while Srikanth V, CEO of ICT Academy, showcased Salem’s educational role in nurturing tech talent.

Chocko Valliappa, Chairman of CII Salem Connect 2025 and CEO of Vee Technologies, shared an in-depth perspective on Salem’s transformation during a conversation with The Federal. “Salem’s combination of educational institutions, industrial expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit makes it an ideal environment for technology and innovation,” he said. He elaborated on how Salem is evolving into a technology-driven ecosystem, bringing together industries traditionally known for poultry, textiles, steel, and sago.

'Substantial expansion'

“There’s substantial expansion taking place here,” Valliappa noted. “Salem has long been a leader in poultry and textiles, ranking highly in egg exports and as a major textile player. We also have over 150 higher education institutions, producing around 50,000 graduates annually, making Salem a net exporter of talent.” He further alluded to Salem's vibrant educational ecosystem, which is pivotal in developing the talent required for future tech industries.

Salem’s tech scene is growing rapidly, driven by an increasing number of start-ups. “Salem is emerging as a major start-up hub,” he shared, citing the partnership with IIT Chennai to establish the Sona Incubation Centre, which has already incubated 22 companies. “With the right support and access to resources, entrepreneurs are now able to launch technology ventures with far less capital than before,” he added.

Rising economic contributions

Valliappa also pointed out Salem’s rising economic contributions. “Today, Salem is the third-largest contributing district in India, generating approximately 1.02 lakh crores, or around 4% of Tamil Nadu's economy. I believe this contribution will continue to grow as we attract more industries and entrepreneurs to the region.”

Excellent living environment

The city’s appeal extends beyond industry — it also offers an excellent living environment. “Salem is a harmonious city with superb connectivity — both trains and air routes converge here. This makes it an ideal location for both living and doing business,” Valliappa explained.

With a thriving start-up ecosystem, diverse industries, and a strong talent pool, Salem is positioning itself as a major player in the broader economic landscape. “Graduates from our institutions collectively earn over 500 crores annually, and their contributions to the economy are significant. We need more businesses to recognise Salem’s potential and invest here,” he concluded.