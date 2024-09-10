Chennai's JNN Institute of Engineering holds commencement ceremony for I year students

The JNN Institute of Engineering Autonomous College, Chennai, held the commencement ceremony for the first year of undergraduate students for the academic year 2024-25 on Monday (September 9).

Tamil scholar Kavimamani Abdul Khader and Krishna Balagurunathan of HEXAWARE Technologies were the special invitees to the event. They addressed more than 500 students.

S Jayachandran, Chairman, JNN Academic Group, Naveen Jayachandran, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ganesan, Principal, College of Engineering, and all the Heads of Departments, professors and freshers from engineering colleges were present.

At the end of the ceremony, the coordinator of the first year students, Dr Shalini gave the vote of thanks.

The Federal takes no editorial responsibility for this content.