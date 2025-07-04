Chennai Yi Parliament wraps up, inspiring 153 students in leadership, democracy

The Young Indians (Yi) Parliament – Chennai Chapter Round concluded on July 1, giving students a powerful introduction to governance, teamwork, and democratic negotiation.

Held over two days (June 30 and July 1), this youth-led initiative simulated the Indian Parliament, bringing together 153 students from 11 top Chennai schools to foster civic responsibility and leadership skills.

Day one proceedings

The event began with the formation of a Union Government, the appointment of the Speaker, Prime Minister, and Cabinet.

Students created political parties, each with unique names, symbols, and manifestos. Participants represented different constituencies and delivered speeches voicing local issues.

Committee allocations for Education & Youth Affairs, Climate & Sustainability, Innovation & Technology, Public Welfare, and Ethics & Accountability followed, concluding with party leadership elections, mock parliament orientation, and inter-party alliance building

Day two highlights

Day two featured more constituency speeches, a dynamic Question Hour, Zero Hour, and debates on national safety, industrial development, climate action, AI, and inclusion.

Students raised pressing issues before the House and Bills were presented in the Parliament

The government was democratically challenged through a vote of no confidence, showcasing the students’ grasp of real parliamentary procedures.

Inspiring special guests

Students benefited from interactions with two esteemed guests. A Krishnaswamy, a two-time MLA & former MP, conducted a live Zero Hour simulation, giving students a rare experience of real-world legislative practice.

Arun Rathod, National Vice Chair, Yi, interacted with the young leaders, encouraging them to stay curious, informed, and involved in shaping the future of India through civic participation and youth-driven action.

The event ended with certificate distribution and an atmosphere of pride and purpose, leaving students with a newfound sense of democratic responsibility.