Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies gets A+ grade in NAAC accreditation

Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies (AIGS), Bengaluru, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation with an exemplary A+ grade.

The accreditation comes as a result of a thorough evaluation by the NAAC team, affirming Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies’ unwavering commitment to providing quality education. Dedicated to offering world-class education across various disciplines, AIGS has been at the forefront of fostering a holistic learning experience for its students. AIGS provides several opportunities for co-curricular and extracurricular activities that boost the growth of its students and help them hone soft skills.

The institute stands out for its comprehensive approach, providing add-on courses and certifications to give students an added advantage as they transition into the workforce. Moreover, AIGS’ strategic industrial collaborations with companies like Microsoft, Google, L&T, and IBM, provide practical skills and professional exposure to its students.

AIGS offers over 100 innovative academic programmes that cover a wide spectrum of disciplines, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. These programmes span arts, science, and commerce streams, including specialised management programmes. Notably, AIGS offers unique BBA degrees in business analytics, digital marketing, and BBA in aviation, catering to the evolving demands of the industry.

The institute's commitment to academic excellence is further exemplified by its diverse range of programmes, ranging from humanities (journalism, psychology, English) to cutting-edge disciplines such as Integrated BCom CMA (Bachelor of Commerce in Certified Management Accountants), BCA in Cloud Computing, and BCA in Data Science/AI. AIGS also boasts extensive MCA and MBA programmes, providing students with a comprehensive skill set to thrive in academia and their professional careers.

AIGS’ consistent performance is underscored by the top university ranks it secures year after year. The institute’s commitment to excellence is not merely a rhetoric but a tangible achievement that is reflected in its academic programmes, faculty, and overall learning environment. AIGS is home to experienced faculty who are dedicated to making continuous progress in research and academia.

AIGS celebrates this achievement while remaining dedicated to its core values of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. The institute’s journey towards shaping well-rounded individuals equipped for the demands of the global workforce continues, supported by the NAAC recognition.



