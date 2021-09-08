Many AIADMK schemes stay: Is DMK setting a new precedent?

The government has not only abstained from scrapping schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK governments, but has also continued them under the same name

Is the present DMK government different from its previous avatars? It appears so if some of the decisions taken by the MK Stalin-led government are to be considered.

The government, since it was sworn in in May, has not only abstained from scrapping schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK governments in the last 10 years but has also continued them under the same name. In some cases, the reach of the schemes has also been expanded.

Recently, state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the government will not change the schoolbags which have the picture of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as it will cost the state exchequer an additional expense of over ₹13 crore. Thus, this year, Palaniswami’s picture will continue to be on all schoolbags that will be distributed to children.

Advertisement

Another example is the temple Annnadhanam scheme which was introduced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her second term between 2001 and 2006.

Also read: Closure of Jayalalithaa Univ, fallout of rivalry between Dravidian parties?

On Saturday, PK Sekar Babu, the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE), extended the scheme by including Samayapuram and Tiruchendur temples too, where food will be provided throughout the day. Under this scheme, food is already being provided throughout the day in Srirangam and Palani temples.

“The scheme was inaugurated on March 23, 2002 at Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple by Jayalalithaa. During 2006-07 to 2010-11, this scheme was extended to two temples only,” says the 2019-20 policy note of the HR and CE department.

Every day 64,962 devotees are benefitted under the scheme in 754 temples at a daily expense of ₹16.12 lakh. “The government not only allowed the scheme in all the 754 temples, but also extended the day-long Annadhanam scheme to two more temples,” said a senior HR and CE official.

Amma Canteen is another scheme which the DMK government hasn’t meddled with.

“The DMK government has not changed the names of Amma Canteens or closed them. As usual, it provides food to people across the state at a lower rate and the scheme will continue,” said a DMK leader.

Also read: Not only CM, any minister can make govt announcements in TN now

The leader said that the government did not want to stop all schemes which had benefitted people, but in the last 10 years, the AIADMK government stopped ‘almost all schemes’ introduced by former DMK leader Kalaingar.

“Whether it is farmer’s market or free TVs, the AIADMK government stopped all these schemes. Recently, thousands of television sets, meant to be distributed to beneficiaries were found lying unused at a place for the past 10 years. Our leader is different and as the years go by, people will come to know about how our government functions,” said the leader.