Ramsar CoP15 adopts India's wetland conservation proposal

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) India's resolution on promoting sustainable lifestyles for the wise use of wetlands received overwhelming support and was adopted at the 15th Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands being held in Zimbabwe, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

The resolution was backed by 172 contracting parties, six international organisation partners and other observers. It was adopted at the plenary session on Wednesday, Yadav said.

The environment ministry said that by adopting this resolution, the parties have recognised the important role individual and societal choices play in wetlands conservation, and they committed to working towards a pro-planet lifestyle, within their national circumstances and contexts.

"This resolution is also an important step towards the 'whole of society' approach needed for addressing wetlands conservation in the contemporary world," the ministry said in a statement.

India's proposal on "Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles for the Wise Use of Wetlands" urges voluntary action for integrating sustainable lifestyle interventions in wetland management plans, programmes and investments at all levels.

The resolution also calls for creating enabling conditions, fostering public-private collaboration and pursuing educational and awareness initiatives to enhance the wise use of wetlands.

During his address at the high-level segment on July 24, Yadav highlighted the importance of sustainable lifestyles in creating pro-planet behaviour and invited countries to support the adoption of the resolution.

"Wetlands form an integral part of national biodiversity strategy, national wildlife action plan and initiatives linked to water resources, urban development and climate change," he had said.

He had said that India's approach to conservation is rooted in its civilisational values and the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised.

"True conservation can be achieved by bringing together stakeholders at all levels. Based on this principle, India launched the Save Wetland Campaign which has resulted in voluntary participation of more than two million people in conservation efforts and helped in achieving ground truthing of more than 1.7 lakh wetlands and boundary demarcation of around one lakh wetlands," Yadav had said.

Sustainable lifestyles are defined as ways of living and choices that minimise environmental degradation by conserving resources and reducing waste, support equitable socio-economic development by being conscious of the impacts of consumption and improve quality of life through better health, security and social relationships.

India has been actively promoting sustainable lifestyles through Mission LiFE as a global mass movement to encourage individual and community action to protect the environment. The mission translates national aspirations into collective efforts.

The resolution builds on Resolution 6/8 on "Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles" adopted at the Sixth UN Environment Assembly in March 2024. It recognises the potential of behavioural changes towards sustainable lifestyles in achieving sustainable development and calls upon member states to create evidence-based enabling conditions, strengthen collaborations, and promote education and awareness to empower citizens to make informed choices.

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971.

India ratified the convention on February 1, 1982. PTI

