Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigns after historic election loss

After incessant calls from his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in the July's parliamentary election, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stepped down from his post on Sunday (September 7).

Ishiba (68), who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month.

His move came a day before his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) decides on holding an early leadership election, a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved.

Stepping down

The prime minister held a news conference on Sunday, where he declared his decision to resign.

Ishiba said he has told his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan for almost all of the post-World War 2 era, to hold an emergency leadership race.

He added that he would continue his duties until his successor was elected.

Japan's NHK public television said Ishiba intended to step down to prevent the party from getting divided further.

In July, Ishiba's ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in a crucial parliamentary election, further shaking the stability of his government.

His decision came after his meeting Saturday with Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his perceived mentor, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who suggested Ishiba's resignation ahead of Monday's vote.

He had previously insisted on staying, stressing the need to avoid a political vacuum at a time Japan faces big challenges, including US tariffs and their impact on the economy, rising prices, rice policy reforms and growing tension in the region.

Since the LDP's adoption, last week, of its review of the election loss, which called for ”a complete overhaul” of the party, requests for an early leadership vote or for Ishiba's resignation before Monday's results have gained traction.

(With agency inputs)