India, UK launch Technology Security Initiative, Green Energy Partnership

During his first visit to India, UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the UK-India Technology Security Initiative. This new agreement focuses on crucial collaboration in telecom security and investment across emerging technologies.

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lammy delved on the initiative’s goal of refreshing and deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while boosting economic growth in both countries.

Expanding cooperation

The initiative aims to expand cooperation in critical and emerging technologies such as AI, quantum, health/biotech, and semiconductors. It represents a huge step in how the UK and India will collaborate on defining technologies of the decade, said a media release.

Besides the technology initiative, the British Foreign Secretary and Indian officials agreed to closely collaborate on climate change. The partnership hopes to unlock new clean growth opportunities and mobilise finance for green development.



The announcement also includes a new £7-million funding call for Future Telecoms research, facilitated by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and India’s Department of Science and Technology.

Importance of initiative

Lammy insisted on the importance of this initiative, saying: “This new Technology Security Initiative will address future challenges from AI to critical minerals, unlocking mutual growth and innovation.”

Secretary of State for Science, Peter Kyle, also stressed on the impact of the agreement. He said that it will deliver growth and benefits for citizens in both nations through advancements in telecoms, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

Free Trade Agreement

The Foreign Secretary’s visit also focused on reinforcing the UK’s commitment to securing a Free Trade Agreement with India, aiming to drive economic growth and deepen cooperation across key issues including trade, technology, education, culture, and climate.

Lammy underlined the importance of India as an emerging superpower and a key partner for the UK. “Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations are just the beginning of our ambitions to unlock shared potential and deliver growth for both nations,” he said.

The visit also included discussions on accelerating joint efforts to address the climate crisis, promoting clean energy transitions, and creating opportunities for businesses in both countries. The Foreign Secretary pointed out the immense contributions of the British-Indian community, while stressing on their role in enriching the UK’s social and economic landscape.