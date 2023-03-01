Women should be entitled to menstrual leave: HR expert

The Supreme Court recently refused to get involved in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that asked for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women.

A panel presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud dismissed the case and ordered the PIL petitioner to submit a representation to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, asking for a policy decision on the matter.

The menstrual pain leave is already in place in some countries, including the UK, Indonesia, South Korea, Wales, Japan, Taiwan, and so on. This idea hasn’t yet achieved much momentum but is gradually catching on in India.

Chennai-based professional Malini Saravanan, with 25+ years of experience in HR and related domains, speaks with The Federal on the need for paid menstruation leave and how women handle the issue at work.

“Menstruation is an important factor of women’s health, but it has long been stigmatized, which can make it challenging for women to discuss their needs and experiences,” observes Malini.

Even while she believes there has been an increase in women’s participation in the workforce, she acknowledges that there are still barriers for women, including discomfort and a lack of availability to clean and hygienic alternatives. “For many women, menstruation can be unpleasant and difficult. Things had changed; yes, but we have a long way to go.”