West Bengal sees 80% turnout in Phase 1; Assam 72%

Voters have their say after weeks of high-decibel campaigns from the parties

The first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam were held on Saturday (March 27).

Voting was held in 77 seats – 30 in West Bengal and 47 in Assam – amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 protocols. By 6 pm Bengal had recorded nearly 80 per cent turnout and Assam nearly 72 per cent.

Bengal and Assam will hold elections in eight and three phases, respectively. Polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.

On Saturday Bengal held elections following weeks of recriminatory and volatile campaigning by the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Polling took place in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and the seven seats in Purba Medinipur, the citadel of the Adhikari clan, which switched its support from the TMC to the BJP last year.

The TMC and the BJP have fielded candidates in 29 seats each; the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front alliance is jointly contesting on all 30 seats.

In Assam 47 of the 126 seats were up for grab in the first phase. These comprised all the seats in Upper and North Assam, in addition to the five constituencies in the central part of the state that fall in Nagaon District. This is the first election in Assam after the completion of the controversial NRC and introduction of the CAA.

In 2016, the BJP made history by winning power in Assam for the first time, ending the Congress’ 15-year rule. The ruling party is contesting in 39 seats while its partner, the Asom Gana Parishad, is fighting from 10 seats. The two parties will also engage in a friendly contest in Lakhimpur and Naharkatiya constituencies.

The Congress-led Grand Alliance comprises five other parties – the All India United Democratic Front, the CPI, the CPI-M, the CPI (Marxist Leninist) Liberation and the Anchalik Gana March. The alliance hopes to take advantage of anti-CAA sentiments in the state.