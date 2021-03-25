Transfer of officers will not prevent TMC win: Mamata

CM says only her party can prevent implementation of CAA and NPR in West Bengal, and ensure amity among different communities

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of interfering in the functioning of the Election Commission (EC) and said Trinamool Congress’ victory cannot be prevented.

Her statement came after the EC ordered the transfer of five officers in West Bengal saying they will not be given any poll-related assignment.

Those transferred in the poll-bound state were ADG West Zone Sanjay Singh, DCP (South Kolkata) Sudhir Neelkantha, SP (Cooch Behar) K Kannan, SP (Diamond Harbour) Avijit Banerjee and district election officer of Jhargram Ayesha Rani, sources said on Thursday.

At a rally in Patharpratima, in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee accused the BJP of backing a new political party to eat into minority votes. The CM was apparently referring to the Indian Secular Front (ISF). She claimed that the founder of the outfit receives money from the saffron party.

“A new political outfit has been launched in the state at the behest of the BJP to grab a share of the minority votes and help the saffron party. Please don’t vote for its candidates,” she said.

Abbas Siddiqui, a Muslim cleric, recently launched the ISF and it is supporting the Left-Congress alliance.

Banerjee said the CPI-M and the Congress have an understanding with the BJP. Only her party can prevent implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register in the state, and ensure peace and amity among different communities, she said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra, and Kakdwip assembly seats on Thursday.